Nathan Evans bags two Top 10 hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Nathan Evans has had a wave of success with his TikTok sea shanty Wellerman, which hit No.1 five weeks ago in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart and maintained the top spot for three weeks. The track has now lowered to No.4 but his latest single Told You So has soared to the Top 10 scoring him two hits in the chart. His latest offering has landed at No.9 moving a huge 31 spaces up from last week’s position at No.40, making him the biggest mover of the week.

The remainder of the Top 5 gets a refresh this week as Frenetik feat. Jul’s track Je Sais climbs to No.1, Super-Hi’s Following The Sun rises to No.2 and HVME’s hit Goosebumps moves to No.3, but Fred Again’s track Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) stays put at No.5.

Debuting in the chart this week is Shane Codd feat. Charlotte Haining with new track Always On My Mind at No.20, his second chart appearance this week as Get Out My Head hits No.13.

