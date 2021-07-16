Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Nathan Evans bags two Top 10 hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

July 16th 2021 at 12:00PM
Nathan Evans bags two Top 10 hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Nathan Evans has had a wave of success with his TikTok sea shanty Wellerman, which hit No.1 five weeks ago in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart and maintained the top spot for three weeks. The track has now lowered to No.4 but his latest single Told You So has soared to the Top 10 scoring him two hits in the chart. His latest offering has landed at No.9 moving a huge 31 spaces up from last week’s position at No.40, making him the biggest mover of the week.

The remainder of the Top 5 gets a refresh this week as Frenetik feat. Jul’s track Je Sais climbs to No.1, Super-Hi’s Following The Sun rises to No.2 and HVME’s hit Goosebumps moves to No.3, but Fred Again’s track Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) stays put at No.5.

Debuting in the chart this week is Shane Codd feat. Charlotte Haining with new track Always On My Mind at No.20, his second chart appearance this week as Get Out My Head hits No.13.

To view the full Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 4 2 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
2 3 36 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 1 52 HVME Goosebumps ES
4 2 21 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
5 5 20 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
6 6 14 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
7 8 10 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
8 9 8 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
9 40 3 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
10 17 9 Jonasu Black Magic DE
11 11 25 Griff Black Hole GB
12 14 6 Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai Glidin GB
13 7 42 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
14 13 26 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
15 24 81 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
16 15 7 Zoe Wees Hold Me Like You Used To DE
17 21 9 DMNDS feat. Nito-Onna Calabria FR
18 12 18 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
19 30 7 Griff One Foot In Front Of The Other GB
20 0 1 Shane Codd feat. Charlotte Haining Always On My Mind IE
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021