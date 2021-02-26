Your site will load in 16 seconds
Nathan Evans debuts on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

February 26th 2021 at 12:00PM
The sea shanty that took TikTok by storm has now debuted on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart as Nathan Evans' Wellerman feat. Billen Ted and 220 Kid arrives at No.2.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps remains at No.1, Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head drops to No.3, Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us is No.4 and Duncan Laurence’s Arcade rises to No.5.

Also debuting on the chart this week is Alfie Templeman with Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody, which lands at No.18, while the biggest mover is Griff, with Black Hole moving 74-17.

View the complete Top 100 chart here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 32 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 0 1 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 2 22 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
4 3 6 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
5 7 61 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
6 4 9 ObskÃ¼r Bayside IE
7 6 14 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
8 5 43 Zoe Wees Control DE
9 8 16 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
10 11 5 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
11 9 2 Sophie & The Giants Right Now GB
12 10 4 Arlo Parks Hope GB
13 12 13 La Lana feat. Guy Arthur How Will I Know HR
14 23 147 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
15 14 22 Romy Lifetime GB
16 15 5 Alba August Lights DK
17 74 5 Griff Black Hole GB
18 0 1 Alfie Templeman Everybody's Gonna Love Somebody GB
19 18 6 Kasimir1441 Ohne Dich DE
20 24 20 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
