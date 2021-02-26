Nathan Evans debuts on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

The sea shanty that took TikTok by storm has now debuted on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart as Nathan Evans' Wellerman feat. Billen Ted and 220 Kid arrives at No.2.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps remains at No.1, Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head drops to No.3, Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us is No.4 and Duncan Laurence’s Arcade rises to No.5.

Also debuting on the chart this week is Alfie Templeman with Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody, which lands at No.18, while the biggest mover is Griff, with Black Hole moving 74-17.

View the complete Top 100 chart here.