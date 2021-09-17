Nathan Evans doubles up hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

Viral TikTok sea shanty artist Nathan Evans has taken on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 by storm this week as he scores two Top 5 hits – Wellerman rises to No.2 in its 30th week in the chart while Told You So remains at No.3. Wellerman previously spent three weeks at No.1, knocking HVME's Goosebumps from his more than 20-week long chart reign.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Super-Hi holds on to No.1 with Following The Sun, Frenetik takes No.4 with Je Sais, and at No.5 is Fred Again with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing).

There are no new debuts in the chart this week but the biggest mover sees Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne climb from 24-15 with Body.

