Nathan Evans doubles up hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

September 17th 2021 at 12:00PM
Viral TikTok sea shanty artist Nathan Evans has taken on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 by storm this week as he scores two Top 5 hits – Wellerman rises to No.2 in its 30th week in the chart while Told You So remains at No.3. Wellerman previously spent three weeks at No.1, knocking HVME's Goosebumps from his more than 20-week long chart reign.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Super-Hi holds on to No.1 with Following The Sun, Frenetik takes No.4 with Je Sais, and at No.5 is Fred Again with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing).

There are no new debuts in the chart this week but the biggest mover sees Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne climb from 24-15 with Body.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 45 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
2 6 30 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 12 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
4 8 11 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
5 2 29 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
6 4 19 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
7 7 12 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
8 9 10 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
9 11 13 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
10 14 2 Fred Again.. Billie (Loving Arms) GB
11 10 72 Zoe Wees Control DE
12 12 4 Cian Ducrot Chewing Gum IE
13 13 27 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
14 5 51 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
15 24 24 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
16 21 34 Griff Black Hole GB
17 19 10 Sam Ryder July GB
18 15 6 Francis On My Mind Swimming Pools RO
19 16 4 Slopes Tears NO
20 23 3 Griff One Night GB
