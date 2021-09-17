Nathan Evans doubles up hits in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

Viral TikTok sea shanty artist Nathan Evans has taken on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 by storm this week as he scores two Top 5 hits – Wellerman rises to No.2 in its 30th week in the chart while Told You So remains at No.3. Wellerman previously spent three weeks at No.1, knocking HVME's Goosebumps from his more than 20-week long chart reign.
Elsewhere in the Top 5: Super-Hi holds on to No.1 with Following The Sun, Frenetik takes No.4 with Je Sais, and at No.5 is Fred Again with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing).
There are no new debuts in the chart this week but the biggest mover sees Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne climb from 24-15 with Body.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|45
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|2
|6
|30
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|3
|3
|12
|Nathan Evans
|Told You So
|GB
|4
|8
|11
|Frenetik feat. Jul
|Je Sais
|BE
|5
|2
|29
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|6
|4
|19
|Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|Nice To Meet Ya
|GB
|7
|7
|12
|Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman
|Talk About
|GB
|8
|9
|10
|Goodboys
|Bongo Cha Cha Cha
|GB
|9
|11
|13
|Wet Leg
|Chaise Longue
|GB
|10
|14
|2
|Fred Again..
|Billie (Loving Arms)
|GB
|11
|10
|72
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|12
|12
|4
|Cian Ducrot
|Chewing Gum
|IE
|13
|13
|27
|Arlo Parks
|Too Good
|GB
|14
|5
|51
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|15
|24
|24
|Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne
|Body
|GB
|16
|21
|34
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|17
|19
|10
|Sam Ryder
|July
|GB
|18
|15
|6
|Francis On My Mind
|Swimming Pools
|RO
|19
|16
|4
|Slopes
|Tears
|NO
|20
|23
|3
|Griff
|One Night
|GB