Nathan Evans maintains his grip on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

Told You So by Nathan Evans maintains its dominance of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, spending another week at No.1.

With the Top 10 remaining fairly settled, this week's highest climber is Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman, who shoot from 18 up to 10 with their track Talk About.

Meanwhile Jessica by Surya Sen looks to be gaining momentum, climbing from No.43 to 17.

The full Top 100 chart is available here.