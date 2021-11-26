Your site will load in 16 seconds
Nathan Evans maintains his grip on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

November 26th 2021 at 12:00PM
Nathan Evans maintains his grip on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

Told You So by Nathan Evans maintains its dominance of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, spending another week at No.1.

With the Top 10 remaining fairly settled, this week's highest climber is Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman, who shoot from 18 up to 10 with their track Talk About.

Meanwhile Jessica by Surya Sen looks to be gaining momentum, climbing from No.43 to 17.

The full Top 100 chart is available here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 22 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
2 2 55 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 4 7 Oden & Fatzo Lauren FR
4 7 40 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
5 6 13 Griff One Night GB
6 3 7 PinkPantheress I Must Apologise GB
7 5 61 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
8 9 10 Holly Humberstone Scarlett GB
9 8 22 A36 Samma Gamla Vanliga SE
10 18 22 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
11 17 7 Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank Who We Are DK
12 11 39 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
13 14 44 Griff Black Hole GB
14 16 8 Wet Leg Wet Dream GB
15 20 82 Zoe Wees Control DE
16 13 29 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
17 43 13 Surya Sen Jessica GB
18 10 10 Mimi Webb 24-May GB
19 44 37 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
20 23 45 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE


