The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Nathan Evans’ viral sea shanty is making quite the splash in the singles charts.

Credited to Evans alongside 220Kid and Killen Ted, the remix of Wellerman has 17,347 sales so far, with downloads accounting for 9,250 units. Streaming data for Tuesday is yet to be counted.

Wellerman’s sale is enough to nudge it ahead of The Kid Laroi’s Without You (16,743 sales), but neither record looks likely to catch Olivia ...