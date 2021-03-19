Nathan Evans' No.1 for Wellerman maintains Polydor's chart run

Nathan Evans has finally reached No.1 with Wellerman (Polydor).

After seven weeks moving between No.3 and No.2, the remix of the viral TikTok sea shanty by 220 Kid and Billen climbed to No.1 with weekly sales of 50,891, according to the Official Charts Company. It has total sales of 300,650.

It means that Polydor continues to hold on to No.1 for the 10th consecutive chart week. The label had been at the summit for the previous nine weeks with Drivers License (Polydor/Interscope) by Olivia Rodrigo. It was the longest spell at No.1 for a debut single since Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy in 2006.

Drivers License has total sales of 640,520.

Wellerman’s surge to the summit comes after Evans’ first TV performance of the track on last week’s episode of ITV’s Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. After signing with UTA, he booked UK tour dates later this year.

The single now faces a chart challenge from Latest Trends (EMI) by A1 & J1 and Patience by KSI feat. Yungblud & Polo G, among others.

Tom Grennan debuted at No.1 in the albums chart with his second album, Evering Road (Insanity). It had sales of 17,322 (including 2,752 from streams). Central Cee was at No.2 with mixtape Wild West (Central Cee), which had 15,105 sales.

Evering Road is the 10th consecutive No.1 album with the majority of its chart sales coming from physical copies.

Grennan is also in the singles chart with his first Top 20 hit Little Bit Of Love (No.13, 20,827 sales) and Ella Henderson collaboration Let's Go Home Together at No.21 (17,123 sales).