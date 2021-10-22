Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Nathan Evans rebounds in Music Moves Europe Talent chart

October 22nd 2021 at 12:00PM
Nathan Evans rebounds in Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Nathan Evans' former No.1 Sea Shanty has rebounded in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart. 

The TikTok sea shanty, which features Billen Ted, advances 6-2 to trail only Super Hi ft. Neeka's long-running chart-topper Following The Sun. Evans also dips 2-4 with his track Told You So.

The Top 5 is completed by One Night by Griff, which stays put at No.3, and Get Out Of My Head by Shane Codd, which falls 4-5.

Elsewhere, there are jumps for A36 with Samma Gamla Vanliga (11-7), Rain Radio ft. DJ Craig Gorman, whose song Talk About advances 13-8 and Griff with Black Hole, which rises six places to No.10. Duncan Laurence's Arcade also surges 38 places to No.16.

The full Top 20 is below. To view the complete Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 50 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
2 6 35 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 8 Griff One Night GB
4 2 17 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
5 4 56 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
6 5 7 Fred Again.. Billie (Loving Arms) GB
7 11 17 A36 Samma Gamla Vanliga SE
8 13 17 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
9 9 77 Zoe Wees Control DE
10 16 39 Griff Black Hole GB
11 10 2 Oden & Fatzo Lauren FR
12 14 18 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
13 8 24 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
14 15 5 Holly Humberstone Scarlett GB
15 12 9 Slopes Tears NO
16 54 95 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
17 22 21 Zoe Wees Hold Me Like You Used To DE
18 27 40 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
19 19 2 PinkPantheress I Must Apologise GB
20 29 3 Wet Leg Wet Dream GB


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021