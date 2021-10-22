Nathan Evans rebounds in Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Nathan Evans' former No.1 Sea Shanty has rebounded in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The TikTok sea shanty, which features Billen Ted, advances 6-2 to trail only Super Hi ft. Neeka's long-running chart-topper Following The Sun. Evans also dips 2-4 with his track Told You So.

The Top 5 is completed by One Night by Griff, which stays put at No.3, and Get Out Of My Head by Shane Codd, which falls 4-5.

Elsewhere, there are jumps for A36 with Samma Gamla Vanliga (11-7), Rain Radio ft. DJ Craig Gorman, whose song Talk About advances 13-8 and Griff with Black Hole, which rises six places to No.10. Duncan Laurence's Arcade also surges 38 places to No.16.

The full Top 20 is below. To view the complete Top 100, click here.