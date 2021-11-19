Nathan Evans steady at summit on Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

Nathan Evans has retained the No.1 position with Told You So on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart.

While much of the Top 10 is little changed, Shane Codd’s Get Out Of My Head has moved 11-5 in its 60th chart week and Mimi Webb has climbed 10 places to enter the Top 10 with 24/5.

Italian DJ Ben Kim debuts at No.12 with Somebody To Love Club Mix.

