November 19th 2021 at 12:00PM
Nathan Evans steady at summit on Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

Nathan Evans has retained the No.1 position with Told You So on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart.

While much of the Top 10 is little changed, Shane Codd’s Get Out Of My Head has moved 11-5 in its 60th chart week and Mimi Webb has climbed 10 places to enter the Top 10 with 24/5.

Italian DJ Ben Kim debuts at No.12 with Somebody To Love Club Mix.

The full Top 100 chart is available here.

Position

Previous

Weeks

Artist

Title

Homecountry

1

1

21

Nathan Evans

Told You So

GB

2

2

54

SUPER-HI feat. Neeka

Following The Sun

GB

3

4

6

PinkPantheress

I Must Apologise

GB

4

3

6

Oden & Fatzo

Lauren

FR

5

11

60

Shane Codd

Get Out My Head

IE

6

5

12

Griff

One Night

GB

7

6

39

Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted

Wellerman

GB

8

9

21

A36

Samma Gamla Vanliga

SE

9

7

9

Holly Humberstone

Scarlett

GB

10

20

9

Mimi Webb

24/5

GB

11

15

38

Fred Again..

Marea (We've Lost Dancing)

GB

12

0

1

Ben Kim

Somebody To Love Club Mix

IT

13

8

28

Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane

Nice To Meet Ya

GB

14

12

43

Griff

Black Hole

GB

15

10

11

Fred Again..

Billie (Loving Arms)

GB

16

13

7

Wet Leg

Wet Dream

GB

17

14

6

Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank

Who We Are

DK

18

19

21

Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman

Talk About

GB

19

44

25

Zoe Wees

Hold Me Like You Used To

DE

20

18

81

Zoe Wees

Control

DE
