Nathan Evans steady at summit on Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

Nathan Evans has retained the No.1 position with Told You So on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart.
While much of the Top 10 is little changed, Shane Codd’s Get Out Of My Head has moved 11-5 in its 60th chart week and Mimi Webb has climbed 10 places to enter the Top 10 with 24/5.
Italian DJ Ben Kim debuts at No.12 with Somebody To Love Club Mix.
The full Top 100 chart is available here.
|
Position
|
Previous
|
Weeks
|
Artist
|
Title
|
Homecountry
|
1
|
1
|
21
|
Nathan Evans
|
Told You So
|
GB
|
2
|
2
|
54
|
SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|
Following The Sun
|
GB
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
PinkPantheress
|
I Must Apologise
|
GB
|
4
|
3
|
6
|
Oden & Fatzo
|
Lauren
|
FR
|
5
|
11
|
60
|
Shane Codd
|
Get Out My Head
|
IE
|
6
|
5
|
12
|
Griff
|
One Night
|
GB
|
7
|
6
|
39
|
Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|
Wellerman
|
GB
|
8
|
9
|
21
|
A36
|
Samma Gamla Vanliga
|
SE
|
9
|
7
|
9
|
Holly Humberstone
|
Scarlett
|
GB
|
10
|
20
|
9
|
Mimi Webb
|
24/5
|
GB
|
11
|
15
|
38
|
Fred Again..
|
Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|
GB
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
Ben Kim
|
Somebody To Love Club Mix
|
IT
|
13
|
8
|
28
|
Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|
Nice To Meet Ya
|
GB
|
14
|
12
|
43
|
Griff
|
Black Hole
|
GB
|
15
|
10
|
11
|
Fred Again..
|
Billie (Loving Arms)
|
GB
|
16
|
13
|
7
|
Wet Leg
|
Wet Dream
|
GB
|
17
|
14
|
6
|
Kalhaader feat. Robyn The Bank
|
Who We Are
|
DK
|
18
|
19
|
21
|
Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman
|
Talk About
|
GB
|
19
|
44
|
25
|
Zoe Wees
|
Hold Me Like You Used To
|
DE
|
20
|
18
|
81
|
Zoe Wees
|
Control
|
DE