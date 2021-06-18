Nathan Evans' Wellerman takes the top spot on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

After more than 20 weeks at No.1, HVME’s Goosebumps has been knocked off the top spot (now No.2), as Nathan Evans’ viral TikTok sea shanty, Wellerman, takes over the chart reign at No.1.

Elsewhere in the Top 5 more shifts occur as Super-Hi’s Following The Sun rises to No.3, and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) drops to No.4, while Shane Codd holds onto No.5 with Get Out My Head.

No new tracks debut on the chart this week, however the biggest mover is BRITs Rising Start Award winner, Griff, as she climbs 62-19 with One Foot In Front Of The Other.

