Nathan Evans' Wellerman takes the top spot on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

After more than 20 weeks at No.1, HVME’s Goosebumps has been knocked off the top spot (now No.2), as Nathan Evans’ viral TikTok sea shanty, Wellerman, takes over the chart reign at No.1.
Elsewhere in the Top 5 more shifts occur as Super-Hi’s Following The Sun rises to No.3, and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) drops to No.4, while Shane Codd holds onto No.5 with Get Out My Head.
No new tracks debut on the chart this week, however the biggest mover is BRITs Rising Start Award winner, Griff, as she climbs 62-19 with One Foot In Front Of The Other.
To view to the complete Top 100, click here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|2
|17
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|2
|1
|48
|HVME
|Goosebumps
|ES
|3
|4
|32
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|4
|3
|16
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|5
|5
|38
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|6
|13
|6
|Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|Nice To Meet Ya
|GB
|7
|6
|22
|Zoe Wees
|Girls Like Us
|DE
|8
|29
|10
|Mimi Webb
|Good Without
|GB
|9
|25
|3
|Zoe Wees
|Hold Me Like You Used To
|DE
|10
|15
|2
|Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai
|Glidin
|GB
|11
|11
|21
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|12
|14
|7
|Everyone You Know
|Higher
|GB
|13
|8
|77
|Duncan Laurence
|Arcade
|NL
|14
|7
|59
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|15
|9
|10
|Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page
|Harmony
|GB
|16
|10
|11
|Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne
|Body
|GB
|17
|18
|4
|Holly Humberstone
|The Walls Are Way Too Thin
|GB
|18
|12
|30
|Arlo Parks
|Caroline
|GB
|19
|62
|3
|Griff
|One Foot In Front Of The Other
|GB
|20
|19
|10
|Friedberg
|Yeah
|AT