Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Nathan Evans' Wellerman takes the top spot on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

June 18th 2021 at 12:00PM
Nathan Evans' Wellerman takes the top spot on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

After more than 20 weeks at No.1, HVME’s Goosebumps has been knocked off the top spot (now No.2), as Nathan Evans’ viral TikTok sea shanty, Wellerman, takes over the chart reign at No.1.

Elsewhere in the Top 5 more shifts occur as Super-Hi’s Following The Sun rises to No.3, and Fred Again’s Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) drops to No.4, while Shane Codd holds onto No.5 with Get Out My Head.

No new tracks debut on the chart this week, however the biggest mover is BRITs Rising Start Award winner, Griff, as she climbs 62-19 with One Foot In Front Of The Other.

To view to the complete Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 2 17 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
2 1 48 HVME Goosebumps ES
3 4 32 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
4 3 16 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
5 5 38 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
6 13 6 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
7 6 22 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
8 29 10 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
9 25 3 Zoe Wees Hold Me Like You Used To DE
10 15 2 Pa Salieu feat. Slowthai Glidin GB
11 11 21 Griff Black Hole GB
12 14 7 Everyone You Know Higher GB
13 8 77 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
14 7 59 Zoe Wees Control DE
15 9 10 Origin8a & Propa feat. Benny Page Harmony GB
16 10 11 Russ Millions feat. Tion Wayne Body GB
17 18 4 Holly Humberstone The Walls Are Way Too Thin GB
18 12 30 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
19 62 3 Griff One Foot In Front Of The Other GB
20 19 10 Friedberg Yeah AT

 

 

 

 

author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021