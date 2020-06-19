Nea reigns at No.1 on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

Nea holds the No.1 spot for her fifth consecutive week with Some Say in the 37th week on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart. The Swedish singer has continued to reign on top, keeping previous No.1 holder Tom Gregory’s Fingertips at No.2.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Zoe Wees’ Conrol is at No.3, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things is at No.4 and Victor Leksell drops down to No.5 with Svag.

Debuting this week is Fourty Ft Monet192 with track Wieder Mal, and the biggest mover sees artist Apache 207 move 54-19 in his second week on the chart.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.