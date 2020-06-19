Your site will load in 16 seconds
Nea reigns at No.1 on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart

June 19th 2020 at 12:00PM
Nea holds the No.1 spot for her fifth consecutive week with Some Say in the 37th week on the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart. The Swedish singer has continued to reign on top, keeping previous No.1 holder Tom Gregory’s Fingertips at No.2.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Zoe Wees’ Conrol is at No.3, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things is at No.4 and Victor Leksell drops down to No.5 with Svag.

Debuting this week is Fourty Ft Monet192 with track Wieder Mal, and the biggest mover sees artist Apache 207 move 54-19 in his second week on the chart.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 37 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 23 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
3 7 7 Zoe Wees Control DE
4 3 16 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
5 4 21 Victor Leksell Svag SE
6 13 9 S1mba Rover GB
7 10 21 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
8 14 11 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
9 9 51 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
10 8 5 Inhaler Falling In IE
11 20 15 Millie Turner Jungle GB
12 23 9 Declan J Donovan Fighting With Myself GB
13 5 6 Kim Petras Malibu DE
14 15 111 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
15 26 11 Emma Steinbakken Let's Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite NO
16 12 21 Ilira Royalty DE
17 18 127 Ramz Barking GB
18 0 1 Fourty feat. Monet192 Wieder Mal DE
19 54 2 Apache 207 Boot DE
20 22 11 EOB Olympik GB
