Nea reigns supreme on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Swedish pop singer Nea has dominated the Music Moves Europe Talent chart over the last few months with her hit Some Say. Having spent 48 weeks on the chart, today marks the star's 16th consecutive week at No.1, and she's showing no sign of relinquishing her title yet.

Zoe Wees' Control also remains a non-mover at No.2, S1mba climbs to No.3 with Rover, Alfie Templeman's Happiness In Liquid Form climbs to No.4, and Nathan Dawe takes the final spot at No.5 with his KSI collaboration Lighter.

Elsewhere, Tanya debuts with Qe Qe at No.7 and Angèle's Oui Ou Non is the highest climber moving 51-19.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.