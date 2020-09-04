Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Nea reigns supreme on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

September 4th 2020 at 12:00PM
Nea reigns supreme on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Swedish pop singer Nea has dominated the Music Moves Europe Talent chart over the last few months with her hit Some Say. Having spent 48 weeks on the chart, today marks the star's 16th consecutive week at No.1, and she's showing no sign of relinquishing her title yet.

Zoe Wees' Control also remains a non-mover at No.2, S1mba climbs to No.3 with Rover, Alfie Templeman's Happiness In Liquid Form climbs to No.4, and Nathan Dawe takes the final spot at No.5 with his KSI collaboration Lighter.

Elsewhere, Tanya debuts with Qe Qe at No.7 and Angèle's Oui Ou Non is the highest climber moving 51-19.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position

 Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 48 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 18 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 4 20 S1mba Rover GB
4 7 22 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
5 16 6 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
6 15 2 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
7 0 1 Tayna Qe Qe AL
8 3 13 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
9 5 27 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
10 11 9 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
11 25 9 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
12 31 122 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
13 20 17 Aluna Body Pump GB
14 9 21 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
15 13 32 Victor Leksell Svag SE
16 45 102 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
17 44 2 Goldband Ja Ja Nee Nee NL
18 12 9 Sault Wildfires GB
19 51 40 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
20 19 7 Goldkimono To Tomorrow NL

 

 

author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020