Nea remains champion of the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

July 31st 2020 at 12:00PM
It’s her 42nd week in the chart, and Nea is once again No.1. The Swedish pop singer has reigned at No.1 for 11 consecutive weeks with Some Say, and shows no sign of wavering any time soon.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: S1mba’s Rover stays at No.2, Zoe Wees’ Control remains at No.3, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things is No.4 and Alfie Templeman’s Happiness In Liquid Form rises to No.5.

Debuting in the chart is Angèle with Tu Me Regardes at No.12, and the highest climber sees Goldkimono move 43-19 with To Tomorrow.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 43 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 15 S1mba Rover GB
3 3 13 Zoe Wees Control DE
4 4 22 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
5 6 17 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
6 5 27 Victor Leksell Svag SE
7 8 27 Ilira Royalty DE
8 14 4 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
9 12 16 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
10 32 8 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
11 10 20 Anna Bando IT
12 0 10 AngÃ¨le Tu me regardes BE
13 16 8 Apache 207 Boot DE
14 21 4 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
15 23 8 Juanfran Como Llora ES
16 34 3 Emma Steinbakken Dance NO
17 24 6 Monet192 feat. Dardan SoSo CH
18 11 12 Aluna Body Pump GB
19 43 2 Goldkimono To Tomorrow NL
20 13 11 Inhaler Falling In IE
