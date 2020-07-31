Nea remains champion of the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

It’s her 42nd week in the chart, and Nea is once again No.1. The Swedish pop singer has reigned at No.1 for 11 consecutive weeks with Some Say, and shows no sign of wavering any time soon.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: S1mba’s Rover stays at No.2, Zoe Wees’ Control remains at No.3, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things is No.4 and Alfie Templeman’s Happiness In Liquid Form rises to No.5.

Debuting in the chart is Angèle with Tu Me Regardes at No.12, and the highest climber sees Goldkimono move 43-19 with To Tomorrow.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.