Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Nea's reign continues on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

October 9th 2020 at 12:00PM
Nea's reign continues on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Swedish singer Nea has been unstoppable on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20, and this week is no different. Her track Some Say is No.1, and has been consecutively for over 15 weeks with no sign of dropping yet.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Zoe Wees’ Control remains No.2, Romy’s Lifetime climbs to No.3, Arlo Parks’ Hurt drops to No.4 and Bow Anderson’s Island soars to No.5.

Debuting on the chart is Duncan Laurence with new track Last Night at No.8, while Silk City and Dua Lipa’s track Electricity makes a reappearance in its 106th week.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

 

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 53 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 23 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 9 2 Romy Lifetime GB
4 3 7 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
5 22 5 Bow Anderson Island GB
6 6 12 HVME Goosebumps ES
7 11 27 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
8 0 1 Duncan Laurence Last Night NL
9 12 11 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
10 7 18 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
11 4 32 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
12 5 25 S1mba Rover GB
13 15 14 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
14 0 106 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
15 28 18 AngÃ¨le Tu me regardes BE
16 23 4 OIEE feat. Neon Drown HU
17 17 7 Goldband Ja Ja Nee Nee NL
18 74 2 Alfie Templeman Forever Isn't Long Enough GB
19 48 3 Sault Free GB
20 19 37 Victor Leksell Svag SE
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020