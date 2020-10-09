Nea's reign continues on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Swedish singer Nea has been unstoppable on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20, and this week is no different. Her track Some Say is No.1, and has been consecutively for over 15 weeks with no sign of dropping yet.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Zoe Wees’ Control remains No.2, Romy’s Lifetime climbs to No.3, Arlo Parks’ Hurt drops to No.4 and Bow Anderson’s Island soars to No.5.

Debuting on the chart is Duncan Laurence with new track Last Night at No.8, while Silk City and Dua Lipa’s track Electricity makes a reappearance in its 106th week.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.