July 17th 2020 at 12:00PM
Nea's reign continues on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

Swedish pop star Nea has dominated the Music Moves Europe Talent chart over recent weeks and today is no different. This week mark’s the singer-songwriter’s ninth consecutive week at the No.1 spot, and there’s no sign of her reign ending any time soon.

Elsewhere in the Top 5 are a few non-movers: S1mba remains at No.2 with Rover, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things is at No.3, and Zoe Wees’ Control stays at No.4. Irish band Inhaler are creeping back up as they move 7-5 with their track Falling In; perhaps they have the song to finally challenge Nea’s top spot run.

There are no debuts in the chart this week, however Elenoir is the highest climber moving a huge 69-18 with her track Wrong Party.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 41 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 13 S1mba Rover GB
3 3 20 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
4 4 11 Zoe Wees Control DE
5 7 9 Inhaler Falling In IE
6 8 15 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
7 10 25 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
8 9 25 Victor Leksell Svag SE
9 11 25 Ilira Royalty DE
10 41 2 Apache 207 BlÃ¤ulich DE
11 12 13 Declan J Donovan Fighting With Myself GB
12 24 14 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
13 18 2 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
14 14 18 Anna Bando IT
15 34 6 Apache 207 Boot DE
16 13 10 Aluna Body Pump GB
17 5 10 Kim Petras Malibu DE
18 69 2 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
19 22 57 LUM!X Monster AT
20 33 17 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
