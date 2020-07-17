Nea's reign continues on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

Swedish pop star Nea has dominated the Music Moves Europe Talent chart over recent weeks and today is no different. This week mark’s the singer-songwriter’s ninth consecutive week at the No.1 spot, and there’s no sign of her reign ending any time soon.

Elsewhere in the Top 5 are a few non-movers: S1mba remains at No.2 with Rover, Daði Freyr’s Think About Things is at No.3, and Zoe Wees’ Control stays at No.4. Irish band Inhaler are creeping back up as they move 7-5 with their track Falling In; perhaps they have the song to finally challenge Nea’s top spot run.

There are no debuts in the chart this week, however Elenoir is the highest climber moving a huge 69-18 with her track Wrong Party.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.