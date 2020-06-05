Nea tops Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Some Say

Nea’s Some Say continues at the top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart in its 35th week on the list, topping ahead of fellow perennial Fingertips, by Tom Gregory.
Daði Freyr’s Think About Things, Alfie Templeman’s Happiness In Liquid Form and Mathea’s Wollt Dir Nur Sagen complete the Top 5.
EOB’s Olympik is the only new entry to the Top 20 this week, while the frame’s biggest mover is Malibu by Kim Petras, which jumps 27-12.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|35
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|2
|2
|21
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|3
|3
|14
|DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ°
|Think About Things
|IS
|4
|5
|9
|Alfie Templeman
|Happiness In Liquid Form
|GB
|5
|6
|13
|Mathea
|Wollt dir nur sagen
|AT
|6
|7
|19
|LUM!X feat. D.T.E
|The Passenger
|AT
|7
|11
|5
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|8
|9
|19
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|9
|10
|19
|Ilira
|Royalty
|DE
|10
|8
|7
|S1mba
|Rover
|GB
|11
|17
|13
|Millie Turner
|Jungle
|GB
|12
|27
|4
|Kim Petras
|Malibu
|DE
|13
|13
|49
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|14
|4
|127
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|15
|16
|109
|El Profesor
|Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)
|ES
|16
|25
|125
|Ramz
|Barking
|GB
|17
|12
|6
|Yungblud
|Weird!
|GB
|18
|14
|11
|Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate
|Don't Waste My Time
|GB
|19
|18
|3
|Inhaler
|Falling In
|IE
|20
|0
|9
|EOB
|Olympik
|GB