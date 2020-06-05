Nea tops Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Some Say

Nea’s Some Say continues at the top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart in its 35th week on the list, topping ahead of fellow perennial Fingertips, by Tom Gregory.

Daði Freyr’s Think About Things, Alfie Templeman’s Happiness In Liquid Form and Mathea’s Wollt Dir Nur Sagen complete the Top 5.

EOB’s Olympik is the only new entry to the Top 20 this week, while the frame’s biggest mover is Malibu by Kim Petras, which jumps 27-12.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.