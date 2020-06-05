Your site will load in 16 seconds
Nea tops Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Some Say

June 5th 2020 at 12:00PM
Nea’s Some Say continues at the top of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart in its 35th week on the list, topping ahead of fellow perennial Fingertips, by Tom Gregory. 

Daði Freyr’s Think About Things, Alfie Templeman’s Happiness In Liquid Form and Mathea’s Wollt Dir Nur Sagen complete the Top 5.

EOB’s Olympik is the only new entry to the Top 20 this week, while the frame’s biggest mover is Malibu by Kim Petras, which jumps 27-12.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 35 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 21 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
3 3 14 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
4 5 9 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
5 6 13 Mathea Wollt dir nur sagen AT
6 7 19 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
7 11 5 Zoe Wees Control DE
8 9 19 Victor Leksell Svag SE
9 10 19 Ilira Royalty DE
10 8 7 S1mba Rover GB
11 17 13 Millie Turner Jungle GB
12 27 4 Kim Petras Malibu DE
13 13 49 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
14 4 127 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
15 16 109 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
16 25 125 Ramz Barking GB
17 12 6 Yungblud Weird! GB
18 14 11 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
19 18 3 Inhaler Falling In IE
20 0 9 EOB Olympik GB

 

 

