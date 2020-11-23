New edition of Music Week out now

The new edition of Music Week is out now as we welcome triumphant pop titans Steps to our cover for the very first time.

In 2017, the group released their Tears On The Dancefloor album as a DIY endeavor after a host of labels turned them down. The result? A gold-selling album and a sold-out 22-date arena tour, shifting 200,000 tickets. Now, as the group return with their new album What The Future Holds, Music Week asks Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lisa Scott-Lee, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans, Fascination Management and their new label BMG if they can do it all over again…

Elsewhere in the issue, we speak to the new chief executive of UK Music, Jamie Njoku-Goodwin to meet the man who will represent the music industry in Westminster and beyond. It’s an interview you can’t afford to miss.

Plus, we deliver a special report on recent hi-tech advances that have helped the music industry through the pandemic. Covering everything from remote working to livestreaming, we unite a handful of forward-thinking execs to analyse how technology is changing the music business for the better...

Elsewhere, Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd pens a powerful opinion piece on the hurdles the concert industry still needs to overcome on its journey back to normality...

This week’s Aftershow sees Garbage drummer/super-producer Butch Vig reflect on some career highlights, from making Nirvana’s Nevermind to the time he blew his opportunity of meeting The Who’s Pete Townshend.

Hitmakers, meanwhile, sees British production trio Disciples talk about how they teamed up with Calvin Harris and an initially reluctant Ina Wroldsen to create the 2015 house anthem How Deep Is Your Love. The band’s Nathan Duvall and Gavin Koolman reflect on a career-making smash...

The Big Story this week sees execs discuss monetisation strategies and promotional opportunities for artists within video games as the PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X go on sale. Plus, former Universal Music execs tell us about their bold plan to defy the compilation market’s decline with a new label and there's big news from Sony/ATV.

Alongside all that, we bring you the very latest charts, news and analysis.

