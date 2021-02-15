New In Ctrl documentary explores representation of women in music production

A new documentary, In Ctrl, shines a light on the issue of underrepresentation of women in music production.

The mini documentary, created by Liina Turtonen of LNA Does Audio Stuff and Xylo Aria, founder of Music Production for Women (MPW), takes the viewer into the first steps in music production for Hannah Coombes.

The film aims to view the issue with a positive outlook for the future of women in music production and how women can empower themselves and each other in the field.

“It took me a long time to even consider producing music and I can’t really explain why that was, but I feel like seeing a documentary like this at that time, would definitely have given me some positive encouragement to at least take the first steps”, said Aria.

The documentary features guest appearances by MPG-award winning recording engineer Olga FitzRoy and Ableton Certified trainer Mel Uye Parker.

Xylo Aria, winner of the 2020 top 50 East London Innovators Award, launched Music Production for Women in 2019. The online learning platform provides educational resources on production and mixing to thousands of women around the world.

Liina Turtonen launched her YouTube channel, LNA Does Audio Stuff, in 2019 and currently has 13,000 subscribers. She also runs her own education platform, Equalise Music Production.

“When I started production I felt so alone with my fears about tech, which made me feel powerless,” said Turtonen. “I hope anyone who sees this documentary can realise how many of us have gone through the same path and it's normal to feel scared...and you will never be alone.”

The launch of the documentary will be followed by a YouTube Live Q&A on Confidence In Music Production, with Liina Turtonen, Xylo Aria and Hannah Coombes on February 16 at 8:30pm GMT. It coincides with the launch of Hannah Coombes' debut release as a self-producing artist, Good Life.