New initiative Cre8ing Recruits to support aspiring music creatives

Cre8ing Vision has announced new recruitiment initiative, Cre8ing Recruits, designed to connect aspiring creatives to top music industry establishments.

Cre8ing Vision's founders Andrea Euell, Kwame Kwaten and Nicola Ossai fr Charles (pictured) have been working together for over a decade to help young people begin careers in the music business.

Drawing on Cre8ing Vision's established working partnerships with various organisations, Cre8ing Recruits will provide a pool of talent in which to match candidates to roles across the music business, from entry to senior level.

Andrea Euell, Kwame Kwaten and Nicola Ossai fr Charles said: “The idea to create a new and exciting recruitment company became very apparent as more and more executives came into contact with our attendees. As a company we were asked to provide candidates for job vacancies because they could clearly see that our hub of creatives from diverse backgrounds were informed, knowledgeable and career driven individuals. At this point, we decided to officially form Cre8ing Recruits to break down barriers and opportunities for the next generation of music industry professionals.”

Hiten Bharadia, managing director of Phrased Differently Music, added: “I’ve been nothing but impressed with professionalism and attention to detail demonstrated by the team at Cre8ing Recruits. Even though it was never our intention to hire additional staff, we were so impressed by both the calibre and the growth of the candidate we offered a full time creative A&R position at the end of the mentorship. Cre8ing Recruits were not only a delight to deal with throughout this process but really demonstrated how well they understand the skill sets required in the industry.”