New Media Law to manage sale of 10% stake in Led Zeppelin

New Media Law is managing the sale of a 10% stake in Led Zeppelin.

The highly unusual acquistion opportunity has come about as Helen Grant has notified the law firm that she is willing to entertain offers. The 59-year-old inherited her share from her father, the band’s manager Peter Grant, following his death in 1995. Peter Grant owned a 20% stake, The Times reported, which was split equally between his children Helen and Warren Grant upon his death in 1995.

While deals involving legendary acts are usually structured around sound recording and publishing rights, this covers a share in those rights as well as the band’s other business ventures, which encompass the trademarks and merchandise.

It is the first time that a stake in Led Zeppelin’s business has been available for sale outside of the group members, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, as well as the estate of the late drummer John Bonham.

Helen Grant has appointed Ian Penman of New Media Law LLP to manage the sale. Representing high-profile entertainment companies and individuals, Penman is also a founding shareholder of the music rights management system Synchtank, and teaches Music business law for Tileyard Education’s MA Music Business Course.

He was also a musician, playing keyboards for artists including John Parr and Dan Hartman.

Ian Penman said: “This is a really special client for me, not only because Helen is such a lovely lady, but because I grew up on the music of Led Zeppelin, which is one of my all-time favourite bands. I was out front when Zeppelin played Knebworth in 1979 (with Bonham on drums, his last gig in England), and Helen and I bonded reminiscing about how truly great that concert was (she was, of course, backstage with her dad).”

Parties interested in acquiring this stake should contact ian.penman@newmedialaw.biz at New Media Law in London.