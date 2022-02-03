New partnership to match industry mentors with students from underrepresented backgrounds

The Music Federation is partnering with The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) on a new industry mentoring scheme.

The scheme will match final year degree students at ICMP with industry professionals who will provide mentoring during their final semester, with the aim of kickstarting the careers of students from underrepresented backgrounds.

Achal Dhillon, CEO of The Music Federation (TMF), said: "Under my AIM and Killing Moon hats, I've had huge affections and a long-standing working relationship with the ICMP ever since seeing Marina and The Diamonds perform a solo-acoustic set in their studios many years ago. The Music Federation is committed to producing the next generation of independent music professionals, artists and other professions associated with the creative sector; and this partnership, along with other partnerships held by TMF, is largely how we're going to do it."

All applicants to the scheme must meet the criteria stated in ICMP’s Access and Participation Plan, which is designed to help those from underrepresented groups build their careers.

Government funding is made available to ICMP to support students matching these criteria and is being utilised to fund this scheme.