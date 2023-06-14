Niall Horan could be on the way to finish at No.1 with The Show, which has accumulated 24,747 sales so far this week. Physical units make up 21,798 of that total, streams make up 2,386 and downloads 563.

McFly’s Power To Play is in second place with 16,465 sales so far, while James’ Be Opened By The Wonderful (12,145 sales), Christine & The Queens’ Paranoia, Angels, True Love (5,395 sales) and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds' Council Skies ...