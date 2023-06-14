Your site will load in 16 seconds
Niall Horan heads for second consecutive No.1 album

Wednesday, Jun 14th 2023 at 5:45PM

Niall Horan could be on the way to finish at No.1 with The Show, which has accumulated 24,747 sales so far this week. Physical units make up 21,798 of that total, streams make up 2,386 and downloads 563. 

McFly’s Power To Play is in second place with 16,465 sales so far, while James’ Be Opened By The Wonderful (12,145 sales), Christine & The Queens’ Paranoia, Angels, True Love (5,395 sales) and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds' Council Skies ...

