The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Niall Horan has taken the lead at the top of the albums chart.
Heartbreak Weather has 10,326 sales for the week so far, which means a narrow lead over The Shires’ Good Years (9,652 sales). Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (8,279 sales) is at No.3, Circa Waves are in fourth spot with Sad Happy (6,196 sales) and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Awake (4,584 sales) is at No.5....
