Niko B rises to the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

Niko B (real name Tom Austin) has moved 9-3 with his hit single Who's That What's That. The British rapper is 19 years old and found fame with his debut track Mary Berry. Now, he's reached his highest postion in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 at No.3 as he's steadily risen since debuting on June 12.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Nea’s Some Say and Zoe Wees' Control remain at No.1 and No.2 respectively. S1mba's Rover climbs to No.4 and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things drops to No.5.

The highest climber this week is Winoana Oak, moving 37-18 with He Don't Love Me, and Juanfran's Como Llora moves into the Top 20 in its 11th week.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.