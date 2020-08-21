Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Niko B rises to the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

August 21st 2020 at 12:00PM
Niko B rises to the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

Niko B (real name Tom Austin) has moved 9-3 with his hit single Who's That What's That. The British rapper is 19 years old and found fame with his debut track Mary Berry. Now, he's reached his highest postion in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20 at No.3 as he's steadily risen since debuting on June 12.

Elsewhere in the Top 5: Nea’s Some Say and Zoe Wees' Control remain at No.1 and No.2 respectively. S1mba's Rover climbs to No.4 and Daði Freyr’s Think About Things drops to No.5.

The highest climber this week is Winoana Oak, moving 37-18 with He Don't Love Me, and Juanfran's Como Llora moves into the Top 20 in its 11th week.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 46 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 16 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 9 11 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
4 6 18 S1mba Rover GB
5 3 25 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
6 4 19 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
7 5 20 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
8 8 30 Victor Leksell Svag SE
9 10 7 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
10 17 120 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
11 12 136 Ramz Barking GB
12 16 2 Mickey Wrap It Up AT
13 13 4 Alex Kapranos feat. Clara Luciani Summer Wine GB
14 11 23 Anna Bando IT
15 19 4 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
16 15 11 Apache 207 Boot DE
17 20 7 Apache 207 BlÃ¤ulich DE
18 37 15 Winona Oak He Don't Love Me SE
19 24 11 Juanfran Como Llora ES
20 7 7 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020