Nilüfer Yanya to play International Women's Day event for ReBalance

Festival Republic has launched ReBalance Celebrates International Women’s Day, which takes place at Islington’s Union Chapel on March 8.

It offers a chance for newcomers to meet the music industry’s rising stars. Nilüfer Yanya will perform, alongside ReBalance acts Martha Hill and Tamzene.

ReBalance began as a pioneering three-year programme that launched in 2017. It has now expanded into an additional three years into 2023.

It offered five days of studio time to a core female identified band or artist each month in 2018, 2019, and 2020, as well as a slot at a Festival Republic or Live Nation Festival. So far, there have been 300 nominations across six rounds, resulting in 19 finalists.

Lack of female representation in music is an industry-wide issue ReBalance

The initiative has led to live performances at The Great Escape, Wireless, Latitude and Reading & Leeds Festivals.

ReBalance Celebrates International Women’s Day invites those wanting a career in music to attend the day’s panels and network with women in the industry. Women from Festival Republic, Live Nation, Academy Music Group, Big Scary Monsters, Sony Music, Mama, Ogle Hog, Metropolis, Melody VR, National Merchandise, BBC, Safe Gigs for Women and PRS Foundation will be in attendance, with more to be announced.

“We are incredibly proud of what ReBalance has achieved, so it only made sense to take the scheme further by hosting an event on International Women’s Day for those who want to meet the industry,” said a statement. “Aimed at newcomers or if you’re just curious, this event is the chance to learn from the brightest stars and pick up some tips. Lack of female representation in music is an industry-wide issue, and we want to level it.”

Day Tickets are a £2 charity donation to Safe Gigs For Women. Evening tickets for the gig are £17.50 plus booking fee. Bookings can be made here.