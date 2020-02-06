Nile Rodgers to host BRITs viewing party for 2020

Nile Rodgers has announced plans to host his second annual BRIT Awards Viewing Party at The Ned in London.

Celebrating The BRIT School and We Are Family Foundation, the event will host 400 people to watch this year’s BRITs show before a performance from Rodgers and Chic. Tickets are available here.

Last year’s event, organised by Rodgers and his manager Merck Mercuriadis, raised more than £258,000 for The BRIT School. Former Music Week cover star Rodgers also invited studenes to perform at his edition Meltdown Festival.

The BRIT School subsequently unveiled the Nile Rogers Music Wing on its Croydon campus.

Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis said, “We are delighted to be bringing our friends from music, film, entertainment and the city together again to celebrate The BRIT Awards at The Ned. Last year’s inaugural party was launched with our friends in the City in mind. In our work with our Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd we’ve learned that there is a tremendous passion for music in the square mile and this is our way of being able to give everyone access on music’s biggest night of the year while supporting the important work of The BRIT School and We Are Family Foundation.”

The BRIT Awards 2020 takes place on Febraury, follow the show on musicweek.com and our Twitter page and look out for a BRITs special edition on February 17.