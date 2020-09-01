The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Nines is challenging Metallica and Gregory Porter at the UK albums chart summit.
Harlesden rapper Nines hit the Top 5 with his previous two albums One Foot Out and Crop Circle, and is aiming to go one better with Crabs In A Bucket, which has 7,098 sales so far, with Monday’s streaming data yet to be counted.
Metallica’s S&M2 is currently in pole position on 9,502 sales, followed by Gregory ...
