Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Nines aims high with Crabs In A Bucket album

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Sep 1st 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Nines is challenging Metallica and Gregory Porter at the UK albums chart summit. 

Harlesden rapper Nines hit the Top 5 with his previous two albums One Foot Out and Crop Circle, and is aiming to go one better with Crabs In A Bucket, which has 7,098 sales so far, with Monday’s streaming data yet to be counted.

Metallica’s S&M2 is currently in pole position on 9,502 sales, followed by Gregory ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020