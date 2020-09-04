Nines hits No.1 with first major label album

UK rapper Nines has scored his first No.1 album.

Crabs In A Bucket (Warner Records) is his first album for a major label, following previous releases with XL Recordings. One Foot Out (2017) peaked at No.4 and Crop Circle (2018) reached No.5.

DSP consumption powered the album to the summit: 11,468 of the album's total chart sale of 13,594 were from streams.

“If we can grow his audience without him having to compromise his artistry, that’s the best possible outcome,” said Warner Records president Phil Christie. “He’s bold, he takes risks, he’s ambitious and he’s so versatile. He’s a real master. What more could you ask for? I’m absolutely delighted he’s on Warners.”

Church road got more trophies than white hart lane #IceCityGonePlatinumBaby pic.twitter.com/eDdpObpnBG — Nines (@nines1ace) September 4, 2020

Crabs In A Bucket is Warner Records fifth UK No.1 this year, following chart-topping albums by Dua Lipa, Green Day, Liam Gallagher and Biffy Clyro.

On the singles chart, Airplane Mode moved up from last week’s No.44 entry point to No.25 (16,395 sales) to become Nines' highest charting single. Clout also sits at a new peak of No.41 (12,452). It is joined by Energy at No.43 (11,869 sales).

See the new issue of Music Week for the full story on Nines’ No.1 album.