Ninja Tune welcomes hotly-tipped indie act Black Country, New Road

Ninja Tune has welcomed the signing of Black Country, New Road, one of the most sought-after UK indie bands.
Black Country, New Road emerged last year with singles Athen’s, France and Sunglasses, released via Speedy Wunderground.
The group, originally from Cambridge, featured in Music Week’s Making Waves column last February. They have received support from BBC Radio 6 Music, The Quietus, The Guardian and more.
The band, who are managed by Dan McEvoy, have announced details of their debut album For The First Time, which is due on February 5 next year.
“Black Country, New Road are one of the most exciting bands to emerge in recent years,” said Ninja Tune A&R Luke Wren. “They’re talented, energetic and have a genuine commitment to what they do, and this record shows that. We can't wait for the world to finally hear it.”
The band’s leader Isaac Wood said the album, which was recorded this year with Andy Savours, represents their first 18 months in existence.
“We see this as being a stop in the road,” said Wood. “I've always been interested in a really honest portrayal of what a band is and what they've been working on. I think it's really nice if people can see an artist like: this was them in the early days, this was their next phase and that they're quite clear and honest about genuine progression as people and musicians.”
Black Country, New Road have shared a new track, Science Fair, and have announced plans to play two socially distanced London shows at Islington Assembly Hall on November 20 and 21.
Extensive touring is also planned for 2021, including a run of rescheduled shows from this year. See the dates in full below.
Mon 18 Jan 2021 - Rotonde, Brussels
Tue 19 Jan 2021 - Bumann & Sohn, Cologne
Wed 20 Jan 2021 - Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing
Thu 21 Jan 2021 - La Maroquinerie, Paris
Fri 22 Jan 2021 - Le Lieu Unique, Nantes
Sat 23 Jan 2021 - Rockschool Barbey, Bordeaux
Mon 25 Jan 2021 - Dabadaba, Donostia
Tue 26 Jan 2021 - El Sol, Madrid
Wed 27 Jan 2021 - ZDB, Lisbon
Fri 29 Jan 2021 - Laut, Barcelona
Sat 30 Jan 2021 - Le Connexion, Toulouse
Mon 01 Feb 2021 - Bogen F, Zurich
Tue 02 Feb 2021 - Circolo della Musica, Turin
Thu 04 Feb 2021 - Underdogs', Prague
Fri 05 Feb 2021 - Urban Spree, Berlin
Sun 07 Feb 2021 - Mejeriet, Lund
Mon 08 Feb 2021 - Debaser (Bar Brooklyn)
Tue 09 Feb 2021 - Parkteatret
Wed 10 Feb 2021 - Loppen, Copenhagen
Thu 11 Feb 2021 - Hafenklang, Hamburg
Sat 13 Feb 2021 - Orange House, Munich
Sun 14 Feb 2021 - Rotondes, Luxembourg
Mon 15 Feb 2021 - Bitterzoet, Amsterdam
Thu 18 Feb 2021 - Junction 1, Cambridge
Fri 19 Feb 2021 - The Loft, Southampton
Sat 20 Feb 2021 - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
Mon 22 Feb 2021 - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Tue 23 Feb 2021 - Future Yard, Birkenhead
Wed 24 Feb 2021 - Gorilla, Manchester
Thu 25 Feb 2021 - Oran Mor, Glasgow
Sat 27 Feb 2021 - Whelan's, Dublin
Mon 01 March 2021 - SWX, Bristol
Tue 02 March 2021 - Chalk, Brighton
Wed 03 March 2021 - Electric Ballroom, London