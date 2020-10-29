Ninja Tune welcomes hotly-tipped indie act Black Country, New Road

Ninja Tune has welcomed the signing of Black Country, New Road, one of the most sought-after UK indie bands.

Black Country, New Road emerged last year with singles Athen’s, France and Sunglasses, released via Speedy Wunderground.

The group, originally from Cambridge, featured in Music Week’s Making Waves column last February. They have received support from BBC Radio 6 Music, The Quietus, The Guardian and more.

The band, who are managed by Dan McEvoy, have announced details of their debut album For The First Time, which is due on February 5 next year.

“Black Country, New Road are one of the most exciting bands to emerge in recent years,” said Ninja Tune A&R Luke Wren. “They’re talented, energetic and have a genuine commitment to what they do, and this record shows that. We can't wait for the world to finally hear it.”

The band’s leader Isaac Wood said the album, which was recorded this year with Andy Savours, represents their first 18 months in existence.

“We see this as being a stop in the road,” said Wood. “I've always been interested in a really honest portrayal of what a band is and what they've been working on. I think it's really nice if people can see an artist like: this was them in the early days, this was their next phase and that they're quite clear and honest about genuine progression as people and musicians.”

Black Country, New Road have shared a new track, Science Fair, and have announced plans to play two socially distanced London shows at Islington Assembly Hall on November 20 and 21.

Extensive touring is also planned for 2021, including a run of rescheduled shows from this year. See the dates in full below.

Mon 18 Jan 2021 - Rotonde, Brussels

Tue 19 Jan 2021 - Bumann & Sohn, Cologne

Wed 20 Jan 2021 - Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing

Thu 21 Jan 2021 - La Maroquinerie, Paris

Fri 22 Jan 2021 - Le Lieu Unique, Nantes

Sat 23 Jan 2021 - Rockschool Barbey, Bordeaux

Mon 25 Jan 2021 - Dabadaba, Donostia

Tue 26 Jan 2021 - El Sol, Madrid

Wed 27 Jan 2021 - ZDB, Lisbon

Fri 29 Jan 2021 - Laut, Barcelona

Sat 30 Jan 2021 - Le Connexion, Toulouse

Mon 01 Feb 2021 - Bogen F, Zurich

Tue 02 Feb 2021 - Circolo della Musica, Turin

Thu 04 Feb 2021 - Underdogs', Prague

Fri 05 Feb 2021 - Urban Spree, Berlin

Sun 07 Feb 2021 - Mejeriet, Lund

Mon 08 Feb 2021 - Debaser (Bar Brooklyn)

Tue 09 Feb 2021 - Parkteatret

Wed 10 Feb 2021 - Loppen, Copenhagen

Thu 11 Feb 2021 - Hafenklang, Hamburg

Sat 13 Feb 2021 - Orange House, Munich

Sun 14 Feb 2021 - Rotondes, Luxembourg

Mon 15 Feb 2021 - Bitterzoet, Amsterdam

Thu 18 Feb 2021 - Junction 1, Cambridge

Fri 19 Feb 2021 - The Loft, Southampton

Sat 20 Feb 2021 - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Mon 22 Feb 2021 - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Tue 23 Feb 2021 - Future Yard, Birkenhead

Wed 24 Feb 2021 - Gorilla, Manchester

Thu 25 Feb 2021 - Oran Mor, Glasgow

Sat 27 Feb 2021 - Whelan's, Dublin

Mon 01 March 2021 - SWX, Bristol

Tue 02 March 2021 - Chalk, Brighton

Wed 03 March 2021 - Electric Ballroom, London