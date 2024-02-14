Your site will load in 16 seconds
Noah Kahan leads the singles chart with Stick Season

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Feb 14th 2024 at 5:45PM

Noah Kahan is targeting another No.1 in the singles chart with Stick Season, which has accumulated 36,025 sales so far this week, ahead of Teddy Swims’ Lose Control (20,494 sales). 

Meanwhile, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor (19,873 ales), Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things (19,045 sales) and Prada (13,905 sales) by Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe round off the Top 5. 

Declan McKenna continues to lead the way in the albums chart with What Happened To The Beach?, which has 11,628 ...

