Noah Kahan continues to lead the way in the singles chart with Stick Season, which has accumulated 50,005 sales so far this week. The track is chasing a fourth week at the summit.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sits at No.2 with 34,090 sales, whilst Ariana Grande’s Yes, And? (25,608 sales), Kahan and Sam Fender’s Homesick (24,617 sales) and Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me (23,625 sales) round off the Top 5.

Meanwhile, Green Day is at No.1 in the albums chart with Saviors, ...