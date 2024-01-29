Your site will load in 16 seconds
Noah Kahan targets No.1 with Stick Season

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jan 29th 2024 at 6:00PM

Noah Kahan continues to lead the way in the singles chart with Stick Season, which has accumulated 26,499 sales so far this week. 

Following behind is Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor, which sits at No.2 with 18,745 sales, whilst Teddy Swims’ Lose Control (15,001 sales), Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me (13,021 sales) and Ariana Grande’s Yes, And? (11,898 sales) round off the Top 5. 

In the albums chart, The Smile could be on the way to No.1 ...

