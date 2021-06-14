The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are the early frontrunners in the albums chart.

The release of retrospective collection Back The Way We Came has sparked customary excitement, and the record has already passed 20,000 sales. Of its 20,190 sales so far, 17,718 come from physical, while downloads account for 1,780 and streams contribute 692.

So far, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (7,505 sales) is Gallagher’s closest challenger, while the rest of the ...