The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and it seems we're in for a close race in the albums chart.

Noel Gallagher begins the week at No.1 with his new record, Council Skies. The album has accumulated 29,696 sales so far this week, with 25,084 from physical, 3,195 from downloads and 1,417 from streams.

Foo Fighters follow closely behind with their new record, But Here We Are, their first since the death of Taylor Hawkins. Its ...