Nordoff Robbins launches We Are Listening series

Nordoff Robbins has announced the launch of We Are Listening - a campaign to showcase the immense value music therapy brings to the lives of those living with profound disability.

The 10-part series will shed light on the ways that music can enrich those with life-limiting illness.

The campaign will kick off with a livestream event today (April 22) at 8pm with Reuben James. The line-up of events also includes Lapsley, Paul Frith and Gill Landry.

Tickets for the live stream can be purchased exclusively through ticketing partner Dice with all money being donated to the music therapy charity.

Nordoff Robbins CEO, Sandra Schembri, said: “We believe in the power of music to connect with the human potential that lies within us all, including those living with profound disability, illness and exclusion. Creativity, courage, and collaboration is at the heart of Nordoff Robbins’ work, so to see the power of our music therapy work come to life through the lens of these incredible artists is inspiring. Our hope is that We Are Listening gives the public an opportunity to witness and connect to the immense value of music therapy.”

Each week, new content will be released on Nordoff Robbins’ dedicated microsite, kicking off with British illustrator, art director and designer Kate Moross.

Lapsley will be taking to the stage with Nordoff Robbins client Ava, who is currently using music therapy. The episode will shed light on the expression and power of music to those who need it.

The penultimate episode will see Grammy-nominated director Nicolas Davies’ take music therapy to the Royal Albert Hall.

The Nordoff Robbins’ We Are Listening campaign follows on from a number of different initiatives from the charity including its The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas campaign, the Big Busk event and more.

Full episode schedule

Thursday 22nd April - 8pm

Live Stream - Reuben James - An Evening with Reuben James

Monday 26th April

Studio Moross - Expression of Music

Monday 3rd May

Paul Frith - Spectrum of Change

Monday 10th May

Gill Landry

Monday 17th May

Alistair Taylor-Young - Portrait of the Cause

Monday 24th May

Lapsley - Power of Hearing

Monday 31st May

Jack Coulter - One-Off Representation

Monday 7th June

Mason London - Rebuilding Lives

Monday 14th June

Nicolas Davies x Royal Albert Hall - Therapy for Good

Monday 21st June

World Music Day Celebration