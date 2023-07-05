Nothing But Thieves have made the Top 10 with their previous three albums, peaking at No.2 with Broken Machine in 2017, but now they look set to go one better.

The Essex band are in pole position in this week’s albums chart, with Dead Club City passing the 10,000 sales mark. Of its 10,779 tally, 8,173 sales come from physical, 1,130 derive from downloads and 1,476 from streams. Elton John’s Diamonds (6,342 sales) is at No.2, ahead of three new ...