Nova Twins and Tamera share Amazon Music releases for IWD

In celebration of International Women’s Day Amazon Music is releasing a pair of one-off tracks: one by rock duo Nova Twins, and one by rising R&B star Tamera.

Marshall Records act Nova Twins are releasing a live version of their track KMB, while Tamera contributed a version of Killing Me Softly by the Fugees. Both songs are available exclusively on Amazon Music.

Nova Twins (pictured) said of the release: “We had so much fun recording this live version of K.M.B. at Metropolis Studios, which is such a cool space. We felt inspired on the day and ended up adding a spontaneous instrumental section to the end of the song, which came out wild and we love its energy.”

Tamera said: "I'm really excited to be a part of this with Amazon Music for International Women's Day. I chose to do a remake of Killing Me Softly because it has such a beautiful message. With my new verses I wanted to highlight the fact that hardships can make you tougher but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a tough person. I also love the idea of viewing your own story from someone else’s perspective and sometimes others see you in a brighter light than you see yourself. I feel like it’s easy to be super critical of yourself and at times people really do see in you what you can't see in yourself.”

Amazon Music has also curated playlists celebrating women in music here, which are available to Amazon Music listeners.