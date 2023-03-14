Nova Twins, Ghost, Halestorm and Vukovi up for Heavy Music Awards 2023

The finalists have been revealed for the seventh annual Heavy Music Awards.

Leading the way with five nominations in 2023 are Vukovi, closely followed by Nova Twins, Halestorm and Ghost, who receive four nods each.

The event will take place at OVO Arena Wembley on May 26, for what is billed as the biggest rock music awards ceremony ever held in the UK. Tickets for the event will be available soon.

The shortlist has been crafted by a panel of almost 1,000 industry experts. The winners will be decided exclusively by public vote – now open until 14 April here.

Andy Pritchard, of the HMAs, said: “Once again the HMA finalists showcase the spectacular breadth of talent across the rock and metal scene. To see so many different styles and sub-genres represented - in addition to the diversity across all the artists - proves once again that the heavy music landscape is as vibrant and non-apologetic as ever.”

He added: “For us, it’s another chance to send the wider world a reminder that there is life-affirming, vital music being created every single day by people from all backgrounds. Since we started this journey in 2017, we’ve been committed to building the HMAs, and kicking down as many walls as we can to give these incredible artists a platform they can be proud of. Staging the biggest ever rock awards show is our most ambitious step yet, but we’ll keep pushing. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for what will be a crazy and memorable night in May!”