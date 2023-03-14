Your site will load in 16 seconds
Nova Twins, Ghost, Halestorm and Vukovi up for Heavy Music Awards 2023

March 14th 2023 at 2:00PM
The finalists have been revealed for the seventh annual Heavy Music Awards

Leading the way with five nominations in 2023 are Vukovi, closely followed by Nova Twins, Halestorm and Ghost, who receive four nods each. 

The event will take place at OVO Arena Wembley on May 26, for what is billed as the biggest rock music awards ceremony ever held in the UK. Tickets for the event will be available soon.

The shortlist has been crafted by a panel of almost 1,000 industry experts. The winners will be decided exclusively by public vote – now open until 14 April here.

Andy Pritchard, of the HMAs, said: “Once again the HMA finalists showcase the spectacular breadth of talent across the rock and metal scene. To see so many different styles and sub-genres represented - in addition to the diversity across all the artists - proves once again that the heavy music landscape is as vibrant and non-apologetic as ever.”

He added: “For us, it’s another chance to send the wider world a reminder that there is life-affirming, vital music being created every single day by people from all backgrounds. Since we started this journey in 2017, we’ve been committed to building the HMAs, and kicking down as many walls as we can to give these incredible artists a platform they can be proud of. Staging the biggest ever rock awards show is our most ambitious step yet, but we’ll keep pushing. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for what will be a crazy and memorable night in May!”

 

BEST ALBUM

Architects - The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit

Bad Omens - The Death of
Peace of Mind

Ghost - Impera

Halestorm - Back From
The Dead

Nova Twins - Supernova

Slipknot - The End, So Far

Vukovi - NULA

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ALBUM

Bloodywood - Rakshak

Cassyette - Sad Girl Mixtape

Charlotte Sands - Love And Other Lies

Heriot - Profound Morality

Static Dress - Rouge Carpet Disaster

Wargasm - EXPLICIT: The MiXXXtape

Witch Fever - Congregation

BEST UK ARTIST
Presented by MNRK Heavy

Bob Vylan

Creeper

Holding Absence

Malevolence

Nova Twins

Sleep Token

Vukovi

 

 

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Presented by Arising Empire

Bad Omens

Electric Callboy

Ghost

Halestorm

I Prevail

Polyphia

Spiritbox

BEST UK LIVE ARTIST
Presented by Allianz Musical Insurance

Biffy Clyro

Creeper

Enter Shikari

Neck Deep

Nova Twins

Skindred

Vukovi

BEST INTERNATIONAL LIVE ARTIST

Alexisonfire

Electric Callboy

Ghost

Halestorm

My Chemical Romance

Parkway Drive

Turnstile

 

 

 

BEST BREAKTHROUGH LIVE ARTIST

As Everything Unfolds

Cassyette

Heriot

Joey Valence & Brae

Lake Malice

Static Dress

Witch Fever

BEST UK BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

As December Falls

Blackgold

Cody Frost

Delilah Bon

Kid Bookie

Lake Malice

ZAND

BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Charlotte Sands

Chat Pile

LS Dunes

Scene Queen

Scowl

Soul Blind

ZULU

 

 

 

BEST FESTIVAL
Presented by Ticketmaster

2000Trees

Aftershock

BMTH Malta Weekender

Download

Hellfest

Outbreak

Slam Dunk

BEST SINGLE

Architects - When We Were Young

Bring Me The Horizon - sTraNgeRs

Creeper - Ghost Brigade

Enter Shikari - The Void Stares Back ft. Wargasm

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Ithaca - They Fear Us

Neck Deep - STFU

BEST PRODUCTION

Architects - The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit

Bad Omens - The Death of Peace of Mind

Halestorm - Back From The Dead

Ithaca - They Fear Us

Rolo Tomassi - Where Myth Becomes Memory

Static Dress - Rouge Carpet Disaster

Vukovi - NULA

 

 

 

BEST VIDEO

Cassyette - Sad Girl Summer

Coheed And Cambria - The Liars Club

Electric Callboy - Hurrikan

Motionless In White - Werewolf

Nova Twins - Choose Your Fighter

Parkway Drive - Glitch

Polyphia - Playing God

 

BEST ALBUM ARTWORK

Coheed And Cambria - Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind

Malevolence - Malicious Intent

Parkway Drive - Darker Still

Polyphia - Remember That You Will Die

Vukovi - NULA

Witch Fever - Congregation

Zeal & Ardor - Zeal & Ardor

 

 

 



