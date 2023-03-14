Nova Twins, Ghost, Halestorm and Vukovi up for Heavy Music Awards 2023

The finalists have been revealed for the seventh annual Heavy Music Awards.
Leading the way with five nominations in 2023 are Vukovi, closely followed by Nova Twins, Halestorm and Ghost, who receive four nods each.
The event will take place at OVO Arena Wembley on May 26, for what is billed as the biggest rock music awards ceremony ever held in the UK. Tickets for the event will be available soon.
The shortlist has been crafted by a panel of almost 1,000 industry experts. The winners will be decided exclusively by public vote – now open until 14 April here.
Andy Pritchard, of the HMAs, said: “Once again the HMA finalists showcase the spectacular breadth of talent across the rock and metal scene. To see so many different styles and sub-genres represented - in addition to the diversity across all the artists - proves once again that the heavy music landscape is as vibrant and non-apologetic as ever.”
He added: “For us, it’s another chance to send the wider world a reminder that there is life-affirming, vital music being created every single day by people from all backgrounds. Since we started this journey in 2017, we’ve been committed to building the HMAs, and kicking down as many walls as we can to give these incredible artists a platform they can be proud of. Staging the biggest ever rock awards show is our most ambitious step yet, but we’ll keep pushing. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for what will be a crazy and memorable night in May!”
BEST ALBUM
Architects - The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit
Bad Omens - The Death of
Ghost - Impera
Halestorm - Back From
Nova Twins - Supernova
Slipknot - The End, So Far
Vukovi - NULA
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ALBUM
Bloodywood - Rakshak
Cassyette - Sad Girl Mixtape
Charlotte Sands - Love And Other Lies
Heriot - Profound Morality
Static Dress - Rouge Carpet Disaster
Wargasm - EXPLICIT: The MiXXXtape
Witch Fever - Congregation
BEST UK ARTIST
Bob Vylan
Creeper
Holding Absence
Malevolence
Nova Twins
Sleep Token
Vukovi
BEST INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Bad Omens
Electric Callboy
Ghost
Halestorm
I Prevail
Polyphia
Spiritbox
BEST UK LIVE ARTIST
Biffy Clyro
Creeper
Enter Shikari
Neck Deep
Nova Twins
Skindred
Vukovi
BEST INTERNATIONAL LIVE ARTIST
Alexisonfire
Electric Callboy
Ghost
Halestorm
My Chemical Romance
Parkway Drive
Turnstile
BEST BREAKTHROUGH LIVE ARTIST
As Everything Unfolds
Cassyette
Heriot
Joey Valence & Brae
Lake Malice
Static Dress
Witch Fever
BEST UK BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
As December Falls
Blackgold
Cody Frost
Delilah Bon
Kid Bookie
Lake Malice
ZAND
BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
Charlotte Sands
Chat Pile
LS Dunes
Scene Queen
Scowl
Soul Blind
ZULU
BEST FESTIVAL
2000Trees
Aftershock
BMTH Malta Weekender
Download
Hellfest
Outbreak
Slam Dunk
BEST SINGLE
Architects - When We Were Young
Bring Me The Horizon - sTraNgeRs
Creeper - Ghost Brigade
Enter Shikari - The Void Stares Back ft. Wargasm
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Ithaca - They Fear Us
Neck Deep - STFU
BEST PRODUCTION
Architects - The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit
Bad Omens - The Death of Peace of Mind
Halestorm - Back From The Dead
Ithaca - They Fear Us
Rolo Tomassi - Where Myth Becomes Memory
Static Dress - Rouge Carpet Disaster
Vukovi - NULA
BEST VIDEO
Cassyette - Sad Girl Summer
Coheed And Cambria - The Liars Club
Electric Callboy - Hurrikan
Motionless In White - Werewolf
Nova Twins - Choose Your Fighter
Parkway Drive - Glitch
Polyphia - Playing God
BEST ALBUM ARTWORK
Coheed And Cambria - Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind
Malevolence - Malicious Intent
Parkway Drive - Darker Still
Polyphia - Remember That You Will Die
Vukovi - NULA
Witch Fever - Congregation
Zeal & Ardor - Zeal & Ardor
