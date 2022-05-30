O2 Silver Clef Awards 2022 winners revealed including Peter Gabriel for outstanding contribution

Nordoff Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, is bringing back the O2 Silver Clef Awards.

The ceremony, which was last staged in 2019, takes place on Friday, July 1 at JW Marriott, Grosvenor House, London.

Becky Hill, Tom Walker, Kano, Griff, Tems, Yungblud and London Grammar are amongst this year’s victors.

Peter Gabriel has been revealed as the winner of the flagship O2 Silver Clef Award.

Peter Gabriel said: “I’m delighted to receive the O2 Silver Clef award. I’ve always believed the role of music goes way beyond entertainment, and I’m convinced that sound and light have a critical role to play in therapies and healing in the future. It’s wonderful to see Nordoff Robbins using music to reach young people, who otherwise would feel much more isolated and vulnerable, and giving them a means of expressing their emotions. I’m working on a project called Reverberation – on the impact of music on the brain and body, so this award is very timely. I fully support Nordoff Robbins’ belief in exploring and expanding the positive role music can have for everyone in our society.”

Frankie Valli is being honoured with the Icon Award and Jools Holland will receive the accolade for Outstanding Achievement.

Since 1976, the awards have raised over £11 million for Nordoff Robbins. The most recent event in 2019 raising a record-breaking £1m.

Returning after a break due to the pandemic, the awards will deliver a huge fundraising boost to Nordoff Robbins. The ceremony is presented by Edith Bowman, with Peter Andre covering celebrity arrivals.

Gareth Griffiths, director of partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re so pleased to see the return of the O2 Silver Clef Awards this year, with such a diverse and incredible collection of music talent coming together for a brilliant cause. We continue to be proud partners of Nordoff Robbins and the amazing work they do through music therapy.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff Robbins, said: “We can’t wait to honour such a range of talented artists and welcome everyone back to this incredibly special event. This year’s ceremony will be the first to be staged since 2019 where we raised a record-breaking £1 million, and we hope this will be our biggest fundraising event yet. Like many other charities, Nordoff Robbins’ income has been decimated over the past two years. Despite this, we have continued our work with vulnerable and isolated children and adults as our services are needed now more than ever.

“Our vision is clear; we see music as a superpower. Music can connect everyone with their human potential and dignity regardless of profound disability, illness or society excluding them. With support from the incredibly generous music industry, we can come together to help make music a part of the lives of those who struggle to access what we know to be true; music matters and we can truly come alive through music.”

Full list of the 2022 Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Award Winners: