O2 Silver Clef Awards returns to celebrate the power of music and raise funds for Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy

Promotional feature

The O2 Silver Clef Awards is back and bigger than ever for 2022.

One of the most popular awards ceremonies in the music industry calendar returns at lunch on Friday, July 1, 2022 at JW Marriott, Grosvenor House, London. Table bookings are now open and selling fast - gold tables have already completely sold out!

Like many other industry events, the O2 Silver Clef Awards has been impacted by the pandemic. This year’s ceremony will be the first to be staged since the 2019 celebration, which honoured artists including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, The Black Eyed Peas, Years & Years, Mabel and The Chemical Brothers.

Together with O2, the ceremony has long been a favourite for the artist community and music executives. It brings together people from across the music industry, along with celebrity supporters and influencers, to celebrate the power of music.

The O2 Silver Clefs is also a crucial fundraising event for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins - more than £11 million has been raised since it launched in 1976.

The awards is the biggest annual fundraising event for Nordoff Robbins. The 2019 ceremony raised a record-breaking £1 million to support the charity’s work with vulnerable and isolated children and adults.

But that massive fundraising effort has been disrupted by the pandemic, as the flagship event has not been able to take place for two years. The much-loved gathering has been sorely missed, both as a celebration of music and for its role as a vital support to Nordoff Robbins.



Ed Sheeran at the 2019 O2 Silver Clef Awards

"I don't know what to say what hasn't been said because there's been lots of speeches about how wonderful this charity is," said Ed Sheeran when he collected the prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award in 2019. "I tour around the world and we visit a lot of children's hospitals and children's hospices and there's always music playing in the room and you always speak to the parents of the children [and] they always say what a massive difference it makes.

"I'm really, really proud to be here and get this. You do way more than us musicians do so thank you Nordoff Robbins for all the amazing work you've done."

Collecting her award at the 2019 ceremony, Dua Lipa saluted Nordoff Robbins for "changing so many people's lives".

The cancellation of the ceremony as well as other events in 2020 meant that Nordoff Robbins’ fundraising slumped by more than 40%.

Despite the huge reduction in income, the charity’s services are needed more than ever. Its work continued online during the pandemic when restrictions were in place.

Nordoff Robbins is committed to using 50% of its free reserves to make sure it can continue serving those who most need the charity’s help. People such as those with life-limiting illness, profound disabilities, or who live with or who are in significant isolation, are considered most in need of Nordoff Robbins’ support with dedicated music therapy.

Nordoff Robbins is using its reserves to continue serving those who most need its services

Now the return of the O2 Silver Clef Awards will deliver a huge fundraising boost to the organisation thanks to table sales, sponsorship and fundraising on the day.

Past O2 Silver Clef Award recipients include Coldplay, Dame Shirley Bassey, Mark Ronson and the Rolling Stones.

Emma Banks, chair of the O2 Silver Clef Awards Committee, said: “We are delighted to welcome everyone back to this incredibly special event. After raising a record-breaking £1m in 2019, we come back full of anticipation for 2022. The committee and team at Nordoff Robbins have been working flat out to bring together the finest from across the industry to celebrate the power of music and all it can do.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff Robbins, said: “Our income has been decimated over the past two years as we haven’t been able to hold most of our fundraising events, including the O2 Silver Clef Awards, due to covid. But in spite of this our vision remains the same; we see music as the superpower it has and is, to recognise the human potential and dignity in everyone regardless of profound disability, illness or society excluding them.

“With support from you, the incredible music industry family, we can come together to help make music a part of the lives of those who struggle to access what we know to be true; music matters and we can truly come alive through music.”

Speaking at the 2019 ceremony, Sam Smith said: "I would like to say to Nordoff Robbins that I think what you do is truly sensational and it takes my breath away. My uncle is 50 years old and he was born with brain damage. Ge got Parkinson's when he was 16, and I just know that music and film and the arts are such a huge comfort to him."

New Order's Bernard Sumner, winner of the Integro Outstanding Contribution award in 2019, added: "I am very privileged to get this award for such a noble cause. Music is power and it's therapy and I use it myself when I'm feeling down or troubled or angry. It's great that music can be a healing power."

Mabel at the 2019 O2 Silver Clef Awards

This year’s winners and category sponsors will be announced over the next few months. Once again, expect some superstar artists to be there collecting their O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Standard tables cost £4,500 and a table includes 10 seats. Gold tables are £5,500, but these are now sold out. All tickets include a drinks reception, three-course meal and attendance at the awards ceremony.

To book your table for the O2 Silver Clef Awards 2022 on July 1, go online here for table bookings or email: silverclefbookings@nordoff-robbins.org.uk

Individual tickets can be purchased on request by contacting the event organisers on the above email.