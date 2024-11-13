O2 Silver Clef Awards to move ceremony from traditional Friday afternoon slot

The O2 Silver Clef Awards will be moving to a Wednesday evening for the first time in its 49-year history.

Taking place on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 6pm, the Nordoff And Robbins event will return to the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London. Early bird tickets are on sale now.

“An industry awards show with nearly five decades of history and heritage, the move to a Wednesday evening from a Friday lunch comes as, just like in the music industry, there has been a shift in culture and lifestyle since the pandemic,” said a statement. “With the 50th anniversary to come in 2026, there was no better time to make the change.”

Since 1976, the awards have raised over £13.5 million for music therapy charity Nordoff And Robbins. O2 returns as headline sponsor for 2025, its 24th year of supporting the awards.

With the cost of running the charity reaching almost £9 million annually, and costs rising in all areas of its work, the support of the music industry is critical to Nordoff And Robbins.

This year’s ceremony, which raised over £760,000, saw Blur take home the O2 Silver Clef Award. Previous winners of the headline award include David Bowie, Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dame Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, George Michael, Kylie Minogue, The Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay.

Other winners at the 2024 event included The 1975, Jessie Ware, Jacob Collier, Chaka Khan, AC/DC, Ezra Collective, Mark Knopfler, Cat Burns, Loyle Carner, Young Fathers and Texas. Winners for the 2025 O2 Silver Clef Awards will be announced in the coming months.

After 48 years of being held on a Friday afternoon, we are changing with the times and our industry Joe Munns

Joe Munns, chair of the O2 Silver Clef Awards Committee, said: “The O2 Silver Clef Awards are back, and for the first time ever, it’s an evening event! After 48 years of being held on a Friday afternoon, we are changing with the times and our industry, and we’re very excited to be able to welcome more of you than ever to this spectacular event. This is your chance to celebrate legendary artists, catch up with friends and colleagues, bid on exclusive items and raise a glass to the power of music, all in aid of Nordoff And Robbins’ vitally important work. With your help we raised over three quarters of a million in 2024, which is an incredible result, but more is needed. Let’s see if we can top that in 2025.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff And Robbins, said: “Since 1976, the O2 Silver Clef Awards has given Nordoff And Robbins a platform to showcase just how powerful music can be. We know through over 60 years of working with children and adults, and deep academic study, what works for people living with conditions such as autism, dementia and complex mental health problems. We are currently being hit by a triple threat: Growing demand, increasing costs and decreasing donations. We need the music industry’s support to ensure we can show up where we are needed. We thank the music industry, its leaders and the leaders of the future from the bottom of our hearts for their help in making sure we can continue our work and meet this growing demand for music therapy. Without their support, it would mean less people having access to the transformational power of music across the UK.”

PHOTO: John Marshall, JM Enternational