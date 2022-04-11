O2 Silver Clef Awards to return in 2022

Nordoff Robbins will host its annual O2 Silver Clef Awards in July 2022.

As a result of the pandemic, the music awards and fundraising event has not been staged since 2019.

The long-awaited return of the hugely popular industry lunch will take place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London on Friday, July 1.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards is Nordoff Robbins’ largest annual fundraising event to support the charity’s music therapy work. Since 1976, the awards have raised over £11 million for the charity, with the most recent event in 2019 raising a record-breaking £1m.

In 2019, guests saw Ed Sheeran (pictured) pick up the coveted O2 Silver Clef Award while Bernard Sumner, Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers, Dua Lipa, Gary Numan, Mabel, Sam Smith, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Years & Years were also recognised for their unforgettable contributions to music.

Gold tables are now sold out but a limited number of standard tables are still available. For bookings contact: silverclefbookings@nordoff-robbins.org.uk

Emma Banks, chair of the O2 Silver Clef Awards Committee, said: “We are delighted to welcome everyone back to this incredibly special event. After raising a record-breaking £1m in 2019, we come back full of anticipation for 2022. The committee and team at Nordoff Robbins have been working flat out to bring together the finest from across the industry to celebrate the power of music and all it can do.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff Robbins, said: “Our income has been decimated over the past two years as we haven’t been able to hold most of our fundraising events, including the O2 Silver Clef Awards, due to covid. But in spite of this our vision remains the same; we see music as the superpower it has and is, to recognise the human potential and dignity in everyone regardless of profound disability, illness or society excluding them.

“With support from you, the incredible music industry family, we can come together to help make music a part of the lives of those who struggle to access what we know to be true; music matters and we can truly come alive through music.”