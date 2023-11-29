O2 Silver Clef Awards to return in July 2024

Nordoff and Robbins has confirmed that the O2 Silver Clef Awards will return to the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards is Nordoff and Robbins’ largest annual fundraising event. Since 1976, the awards have raised over £12 million for the charity.

This year’s ceremony, which raised £612,000 for Nordoff and Robbins, saw Stormzy taking home the O2 Silver Clef Award. Previous winners of the award include David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Roger Waters, Paul McCartney, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Dame Shirley Bassey, Kylie Minogue, The Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay. Winners for the 2024 awards will be announced soon.

The music therapy charity reaches thousands of vulnerable people through their bases across the UK, and by working in partnership with organisations including care homes, schools and hospitals.

Emma Banks, chair of the O2 Silver Clef Awards Committee, said: “We’re looking forward to being back at the Grosvenor next July once again for the O2 Silver Clef Awards. It’s always a highlight in the music industry calendar, where peers can come together to celebrate some of the biggest and brightest talent from across the world of music, whilst raising vital funds for Nordoff and Robbins. This year’s event raised over £600,000 for the charity so they can continue to do their amazing work, and we hope to raise even more in 2024 with your help.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff and Robbins, said: “We’ve all felt music’s potency, how it unlocks feelings and memories and brings us together. It can help us all to connect and communicate where words fail. Money raised through events like the annual O2 Silver Clef Awards helps us massively in meeting the demand for our music therapy services, which are currently the highest they’ve ever been nationwide. The generosity of our friends across the music industry knows no bounds, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Grosvenor in 2024 to pay tribute to some incredible artists and raise money in the name of music therapy.”

PHOTO: Ed Hill