O2 Silver Clef Awards to return in June

Nordoff And Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, will host the 2023 edition of its annual O2 Silver Clef Awards on Friday, June 30.

It follows last year’s return to JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London after a two-year hiatus.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards is Nordoff And Robbins’ largest annual fundraising event and raises vital funds to help people connect and communicate through music. Since 1976, the awards have raised over £11 million for the charity.

Last year’s ceremony, which raised over £750,000, saw Becky Hill, Tom Walker, Kano, Griff, Tems, Yungblud, London Grammar and Alexis Ffrench receiving awards. Peter Gabriel won the coveted O2 Silver Clef Award, Frankie Valli was honoured with the Icon Award, and Jools Holland received the accolade for Outstanding Achievement.

Guest presenters included Matt Berry, MNEK, Angellica Bell, Aries Moross, Nitin Sawhney, Harriet Rose, Fraser T Smith and Graham Gouldman.

George Michael’s personal Bechstein Grand piano raised £200,000 on the day.

Nordoff And Robbins' trained music therapists use the power of music to break through the barriers caused by life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation, creating space for people to express themselves and find connection in society.

Over half of the tables for this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards are already booked.

Emma Banks, chair of the O2 Silver Clef Awards Committee, said: “We can’t wait to be back at the Grosvenor in June for this much-loved music industry calendar highlight. The O2 Silver Clef Awards are always such a special way to celebrate and honour some immensely talented artists, whilst raising funds for Nordoff And Robbins so they can continue their incredible work. Last year’s event, the first since 2019, was a real reminder of the power that music has to connect us all on so many levels, and we’re looking forward to feeling that magic in the air again this summer.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff And Robbins, said: “The support Nordoff And Robbins receives each year from our friends in the music industry means so much to us. Without it, we simply couldn’t fulfil our ongoing mission of helping thousands of people nationwide to break through with music. The need for music therapy across the UK is currently the highest it’s ever been, and money raised through events like the O2 Silver Clef Awards goes a long way towards helping us meet that demand. With your help, we can move forward and make music therapy accessible to even more people across society.”

PHOTO: 2022 O2 Silver Clef Award winner Peter Gabriel collecting his award at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London on 1 July, 2022

Credit: JM Enternational