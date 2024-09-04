Oasis continue to hold both the No.1 and No.2 spots in the albums chart this week with Definitely Maybe, which leads the way with 38,155 sales, and Time Flies – 1994-2009, which follows behind with 18,353 sales.

Definitely Maybe has 25,656 sales from its physical release, whilst 10,993 units account for streams and 1,506 sales are derived from downloads.

Sabrina Carpenter sits at No.3 with Short N’ Sweet (17,876 sales), whilst Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ Wild God (13,402 ...