Oasis, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX & more join bumper Record Store Day line-up

Noel Gallagher has said that “we owe it to the young people of this country to keep record shops open for as long as possible,” as this year’s deluge of Record Store Day releases is revealed.

According to ERA figures, the market for vinyl grew by 10.5% last year, with 6.7 million records sold, generating £196 million.

Gallagher was RSD UK ambassador in 2021, a role this year taken on by Sam Fender, who is releasing a limited-edition six-track EP, Me And The Dog, on 12” vinyl.

Oasis, meanwhile, are releasing Time Flies… (1994-2009), which will be available on vinyl for the first time with with remastered audio and new packaging for a numbered box that includes four coloured LPs.

Liam Gallagher also joins this year’s line-up with Acoustic Sessions, a collection of eight acoustic tracks, pressed on vinyl for the first time.

The 18th edition of Record Store Day takes place on Saturday, April 12, when fans will be able to purchase hundreds of special edition releases, including an exclusive 7" white vinyl of Taylor Swift’s Fortnight, Fred Again..’s Actual Life piano live sessions on vinyl, plus releases by Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, Rachel Chinouriri, Confidence Man, The Cure, English Teacher, and Michael Kiwanuka.

Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert and MJ Lenderman are also part of the line-up, as are Rise Against, whose new track Nod will be available on vinyl.

Fred Again.. said: “For Record Store Day this year, we are gonna continue the IRL vinyl series by printing the Actual Life Piano Lives to vinyl for the first time. This vinyl series is always gonna be limited pressings of live moments that felt particularly special and these are some of my favourite things we’ve done.”

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against added: “All of my first records were bought at independent record stores in and around the Chicago area, they were my lifeline to a culture that would go on to define my world. In a world that lives increasingly online, brick and mortar record stores are one of the last places music lovers can come together in real life.”

Mark Thorne of Thorne Records in Edinburgh, commented: “Every year, I am asked, 'What is Record Store Day?' My answer is always, 'It’s like Mother’s Day for record shops'. But instead of chocolates and flowers, we indie record retailers get a queue of wonderful customers. It’s been a boost to our part of the industry for nearly 20 years, and long may it continue. Roll on Saturday, April 12!"