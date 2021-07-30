OCC and Afro Nation mark first anniversary of UK Afrobeats Chart

The Official Charts Company and Afro Nation are celebrating the first anniversary of the UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart.

Launched in July 2020, the weekly Top 20 is compiled from official UK physical and digital sales and UK audio and video streams.

The Official Afrobeats Chart has celebrated 14 No.1s over the past year, with half of those tracks crossing over to break the Official Singles Chart Top 100 too. Notable chart-toppers have included Jerusalema by Master KG ft. Nomcebo Zikode, Cut Me Off by Yxng Bane ft. D-Block Europe, and Dimension by Jae5 ft. Skepta & Rema which racked up 11 weeks at the summit.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “The launch of the Official Afrobeats Chart a year ago and our ongoing content and marketing partnership with Afro Nation has proven a fantastic addition to the Official Charts stable.



"Crowning a wide range of No.1 artists already from Burna Boy to Wizkid, NSG and Mostack, we’re proud to have established a valuable weekly platform with which to spotlight the increasingly influential UK Afrobeats scene, showcase its new releases and emerging artists, all while reaching a young, diverse audience. Plus more exciting developments coming soon."

It feels good for my work to be recognised and bring my music to a wider audience Adekunle Gold

East London collective NSG have had the most No.1s on the chart so far, with three: Grandad (the first ever Afrobeats Chart No.1), Lupita and Drunk Guitar. Other artists who have seen their releases regularly feature in the Top 20 include Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Adekunle Gold, the latter of whom is currently enjoying success on the Top 20 with his latest single Sinner ft. Lucky Daye.

The chart is unveiled every Sunday at 2pm on OfficialCharts.com alongside a Top 10 video countdown on Official Charts’ and Afro Nation’s social channels. It has become the most popular genre rundown for 18-24-year-old users of OfficialCharts.com, outperforming the traditional core genres of dance, rock and hip-hop.The Top 20 is also available as a playlist on Spotify, along with a bonus spotlight track of the week highlighting a new release.

Singer/songwriter Adekunle Gold said: "Afropop – African popular music – has always been there, but it always took a lot of effort to get your tracks noticed. Since the chart launched last year, I think every song I have released has been on there. It feels good for my work to be recognised and bring my music to a wider audience. It’s coming at a time when Afropop is really taking off – there was no better time to launch it.”

British-Congolese presenter, comedian and actor Eddie Kadi, who was involved with the chart’s launch, added: “The launch of the charts was both timely and special. With the UK being the major driving force of the Afro sound outside of the continent, it was only right we started highlighting the impact of the music and the artists on a regular basis nationally! Partnering with the Official Charts Company further cemented the presence of this beautiful scene, music and culture . Since then it has been a journey of education on this wide ranging genre, plucking sounds from all four corners of Africa and its diaspora. Long may it continue!”