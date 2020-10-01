Official Charts Company reveal the Top 40 biggest singles and albums of 2020

As Q3 comes to an end, the Official Charts Company (OCC) has revealed the UK’s biggest singles and albums of the year so far.

Holding the top spot for the biggest UK single is The Weeknd with Blinding Lights, which the OCC reports has garnered 1.89 million chart sales (of which is 177,000 downloads and 211 million streams). The track – from his chart-topping album After Hours – spent a total of eight weeks at No.1 during February and April, and was also named the biggest single in July.

Following closely behind is Tones & I’s Dance Monkey (No.2), Saint Jhn’s Roses (No.3), Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now (No.4) and Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go (No.5). The full Top 40 singles can be viewed here.

And while he may not have the biggest single of the year, Lewis Capaldi has instead maintained his position as the biggest album of 2020 so far. Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent clutches the No.1 spot, and could be on track for scoring the biggest album for his second consecutive year. The 2019 debut album has topped 1 million sales in the UK and spent 10 weeks at No.1 since its release; not yet dropping from the Top 10, OCC reports.

Following Capaldi is Harry Styles’ Fine Line (No.2) and Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go (No.3). Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia arrives at No.4 and is the biggest new release of the year, while Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head lands the No.5 spot.

Elsewhere in the Top 10 albums sees greatest hits from Elton John with Diamonds at No.8, Queen’s Greatest Hits (No.9) and Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Sop (10).

The full Top 40 albums can be viewed here.

Chief executive, OCC, Martin Talbot, said: “As we head into the final quarter of 2020, one thing that has kept music fans spirits up through this extraordinary period has been the continual turnover of new hits and great albums. To date this year, we have seen 45 new Number 1 singles and albums, including fantastic releases by the likes of Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher, The 1975, Blossoms, among many others – all of them acting as a powerful antidote against the dispiriting mood of the times.”

As we enter into Q4 anticipated releases could yet shake-up the current rankings, with Christmas releases expected from Little Mix, Sam Smith, Bruce Springsteen, BTS and Kylie Minogue.