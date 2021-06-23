The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Olivia Rodrigo is on course for a chart double.

Rodrigo’s Good 4 U (44,366 sales) is holding off the challenge of KSI’s Holiday (29,650 sales) at the top of the singles chart, with The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears (22,033 sales) in third spot. Doja Cat & Sza’s Kiss Me More (19,760 sales) and Galantis, Little Mix & David Guetta’s Heartbreak Anthem (19,679 sales) completes the Top 5.

In the albums ...