Olivia Rodrigo challenges Central Cee & Dave at singles peak

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jul 3rd 2023 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and we could be in line for a new No.1.

After four weeks at the top, Central Cee & Dave’s Sprinter could fall victim to Olivia Rodrigo’s comeback single Vampire, which has racked up almost two million streams across audio and video after only two days. With Sunday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Vampire has 18,565 sales and sits at No.2 behind Sprinter (21,057 sales). J Hus and Drake ...

