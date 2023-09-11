Your site will load in 16 seconds
Olivia Rodrigo could be on the way to No.1 with new record Guts

by
Monday, Sep 11th 2023 at 6:15PM

Olivia Rodrigo could be on the way to a No.1 finish with her second studio album, Guts, which has accumulated 33,248 sales already this week, outselling the rest of the Top 10 records combined. Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the global star’s new album has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 22,383 units, whilst streams account for 9,981 units and downloads account for 884.

Róisín Murphy follows in second place with Hit ...

